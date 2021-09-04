Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
PLYM stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
