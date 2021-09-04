Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

PLYM stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

