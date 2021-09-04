PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,436 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,868,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 197.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $186.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.24. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

