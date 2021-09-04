PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.72 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $112.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97.

