PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $25.68 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.