PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 49.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.84. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.71.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

