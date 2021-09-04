PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $37,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,699,000 after buying an additional 58,092 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 3.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.