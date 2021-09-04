PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after buying an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

