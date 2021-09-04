PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 348 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,319.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

