PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 542 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

