PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

