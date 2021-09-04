PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

