PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

