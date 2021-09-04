PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 90.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.