Precium (PCM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Precium has a total market capitalization of $412,470.77 and $1.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Precium has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Precium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.00437411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Precium

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official website is precium.io . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

