Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $1,042,839.59 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,860,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,984,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

