PRIZM (PZM) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $404,556.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001984 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,852,284,527 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

