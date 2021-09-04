Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Up 9.5%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. 1,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

