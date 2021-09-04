ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €22.00 ($25.88) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €19.50 ($22.94).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.