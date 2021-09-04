Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.09

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.09 and last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 6585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.
In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
