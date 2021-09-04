Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.09

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.09 and last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 6585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

