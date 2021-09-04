Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 1.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after buying an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,318,000 after purchasing an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $330.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $209.47 and a fifty-two week high of $331.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

