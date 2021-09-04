Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €108.69 ($127.87).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €102.55 ($120.65) on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

