PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $140.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

NYSE PVH opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96. PVH has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in PVH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

