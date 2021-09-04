Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 4,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

