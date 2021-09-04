Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.09. 759,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

