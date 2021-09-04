Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 66,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $679.57. 564,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

