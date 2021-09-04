Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 170,853 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,853 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,778,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 230,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,179. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

