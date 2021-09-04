Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $48,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after buying an additional 241,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter worth $1,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. 74,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

