Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Issued By B. Riley

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,456,570.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.