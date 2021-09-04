Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
QTWO stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $148.56.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.