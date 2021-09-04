Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,951 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 20.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

QTWO opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,406. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

