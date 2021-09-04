Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

