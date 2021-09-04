Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted by Analyst

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Novanta in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday.

NOVT opened at $152.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $156.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

