Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

NYSE BXP opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

