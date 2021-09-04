Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

ESS stock opened at $335.58 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

