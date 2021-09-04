QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Announces $1.40 Dividend

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

QNBC opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.53. QNB has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 29.54%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.