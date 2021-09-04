Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.99 and a 200 day moving average of $184.21. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

