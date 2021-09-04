Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and $56,236.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,945.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.46 or 0.07847444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.93 or 0.00434342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $708.44 or 0.01418422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00140222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00681336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.00610652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.00401662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,788,582 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

