Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.70.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.