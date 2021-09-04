Radware Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,107 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,376% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radware by 28.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Radware by 28.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Radware by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

