Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $38,666.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00157878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.18 or 0.07810981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,797.93 or 0.99323961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.11 or 0.00989518 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

