Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.81.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

