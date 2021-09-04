RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. RAMP has a total market cap of $137.56 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00123108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00795646 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,771 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars.

