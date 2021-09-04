Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0002

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $396,138.45 and approximately $8,206.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00121971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.99 or 0.00797239 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

