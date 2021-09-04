Rational Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,137. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

