Rational Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Joint by 3.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. 110,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,480. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $2,583,141. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

