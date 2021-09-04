Ravi Vig Sells 25,166 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,630,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,343,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.

Shares of ALGM opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

