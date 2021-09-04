Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $96.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,545,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,796,000 after acquiring an additional 569,290 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 91.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. 3,300,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.