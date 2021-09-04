Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. 10,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,402. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.6082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

