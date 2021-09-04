Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

RRGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. 261,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $378.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

