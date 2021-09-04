Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $256,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,334.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,870 shares of company stock worth $8,779,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.